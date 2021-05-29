Along for the ride

A cyclist rides down the Greenbelt Walkway past Swallows Park with a dog riding along as puffy white clouds drift overhead Friday in Clarkston. The weather this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to get progressively warmer, with a high of 79 expect today, 81 on Saturday and 85 on Monday, Memorial Day. The extended outlook can be found on Page 8A.

 August Frank/Tribune

