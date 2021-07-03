Allen, longtime school board member, resigns

The Lewiston School Board is seeking an interim board member after Vice President Sheri Allen announced her resignation earlier this week following more than 17 years in the district.
In addition to her work on the school board, Allen serves on the board of Family Promise and is involved with her church.
“My kids are grown,” Allen said. “It’s time to focus on other areas of my life.”
With more than four years left before the seat expires, whoever is appointed to replace Allen will have time to learn about the school district before they decide whether to run for reelection.
Allen first began serving on the school board in 2003 when she was chosen to fill the position vacated by former board member Daniel Hundrup, before running for another term.
“I had three and a half years before I had to make that decision if I wanted to run again,” Allen said. “That made it a little bit easier later.”
Before joining the school board, Allen was active in the local and regional Parent Teacher Associations and involved in a number of school and parent committees in Lewiston.
The school board hopes to fill her position in the interim, before the term expires at the end of December 2025. It will also elect a new vice president.
“It was a privilege to be on the board for as long as I was,” Allen said. “I feel honored that the wonderful people within our district and community put their trust in me.”
Those interested in applying for the vacancy must be U.S. citizens and registered voters who reside within the school district. The application period closes July 16.
Application forms can be found on the school district’s website or at its Central Services Office.
