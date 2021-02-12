ASOTIN — A 38-year-old Lewiston man is facing charges for an alleged attempted residential burglary in Clarkston.
According to court documents filed Thursday, Lance E. Gehring is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Asotin County Jail for reportedly cutting the lock off a gate, removing surveillance cameras and trying to enter the back door of a house on the 900 block of Fifth Street on Wednesday.
A homeowner called police after he was alerted to the attempted break-in through a Ring home security app on his phone, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Sgt. Darin Boyd of the Clarkston Police Department arrested Gehring in the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets. In his report, Boyd said a padlock had been cut to a back shed that contained tools, bikes and other belongings, and the Ring cameras valued at $200 had been removed.
Gehring denied the burglary attempt and said he and another man were looking for a bike that belonged to him, according to court documents.
Clarkston police said the case is still under investigation and more arrests may be made.
Gehring is scheduled for formal arraignment March 1 in Asotin County Superior Court before Judge Brooke Burns. He has been charged with attempted residential burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Attorney Nick Ward was appointed to represent Gehring, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.