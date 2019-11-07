BOISE — No matter what happened Tuesday, Boise voters would have made history.
They could have brought back their incumbent mayor for an unprecedented fifth term or elected a woman to the role for the first time. They could have chosen a former mayor to return to office after 16 years.
What they did, however, was force the city’s first mayoral runoff election between incumbent David Bieter, 60, and City Council President Lauren McLean, 45.
McLean took an early lead and maintained it all night. With all precincts counted, she claimed 45.7 percent of votes to Bieter’s 30.3 percent. Ada County Highway District commission President Rebecca Arnold claimed 13.1 percent, while former mayor Brent Coles took 7.3 percent.
Because no candidate won a majority, Boiseans will be asked to vote a second time for Bieter or McLean on Dec. 3 at an estimated cost to the city of $100,000.
“We feel good going into the runoff,” McLean said from her campaign party around 11 p.m.
Bieter’s campaign manager said the mayor would not comment on the outcome of the election Tuesday night.
The race was punctuated by concerns about the city’s priorities. Arnold and Coles continually criticized rising taxes for homeowners in the city, while Bieter emphasized how far the city had come during his tenure, including on parks and public safety.
McLean, a Bieter ally until she decided to challenge him, did not stray from the mayor on many issues, but presented herself as a more approachable, more transparent version of Bieter.
Bieter took swipes at his opponents’ records on multiple occasions, often with them returning fire. That didn’t hurt him with donors: He outraised any other candidate in the city. McLean nearly matched him, while Arnold and Coles were a distant third and fourth, respectively.
Three other candidates, Adriel Martinez, Cortney Nielsen and Wayne Richey, made the ballot after meeting the filing requirement: just five signatures or a $40 filing fee.
In an email sent to voters early Wednesday, McLean asked for support in the Dec. 3 runoff election. McLean wrote “Thanks to so many of you, we had a truly remarkable night. And the people of Boise sent a clear message: they are ready for a new style of leadership at the top, and they want to feel heard by their elected officials.
McLean thanked voters, writing “I am moved, I am humbled, I am ready to continue talking about Boise’s future with every one of you.”
Boise City Council results
Eleven candidates sought three city council seats. Newcomers Patrick Bageant and Jimmy Hallyburton and incumbent Elaine Clegg won the seats.
Six candidates vied for Seat 1, which McLean left open in her bid for mayor. Bageant ran to promote transparency in the government, while Karen Danley, a former teacher, proposed having districts for city council seats. Tecle Gebremicheal, an Ethiopian immigrant, said he wanted to promote a better Boise for all new Americans. Ryan Peck aimed to make Boise more friendly for young people, particularly those younger than 18. Brittney Scigliano spoke often about her experience as a former neighborhood association president, while Chris Moeness, a real estate agent, focused on how to improve housing.
With all 88 precincts counted, Bageant had 28.9 percent of the vote, with Peck coming in second with 19.3 percent.
Two candidates sought Seat 3, being vacated by Scot Ludwig, who decided not to run again.
Hallyburton, founder of the Boise Bike Project, spoke often about improving transportation. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Meredith Stead said her experience would benefit the city as it tries to adjust to growth. Hallyburton got 51.7 percent of votes to Stead’s 48.3 percent.
Four-term incumbent Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg faced two political newcomers for her Seat 5: 26-year-old Brady Fuller, who said he wanted to increase transparency, and Debbie Lombard-Bloom, 53, who said she wanted to rein in spending.
Clegg won handily. She got 49.5 percent of the vote, almost twice that of Lombard-Bloom, who had 24.8 percent, and Fuller, who had 25.7 percent.
In the races for Boise City Council, candidates need a plurality of votes, not a majority.
Candidates who win their elections will be inaugurated in January. Newly elected members of the council will join current council members Lisa Sánchez, TJ Thomson and Holli Woodings.
Meanwhile, the Ada County Clerk’s Office is preparing to administer the runoff. It plans to mail absentee ballots automatically to people who voted absentee in Tuesday’s election, and to use most or all of the same polling places.
“We’re definitely gearing up,” County Clerk Phil McGrane told the Statesman before Tuesday’s election.