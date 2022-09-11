The final performance of the Lewiston Roundup got off to a spine-jarring start Saturday night, with five bareback bronc scores of 80 points or higher.
“What a leaderboard,” said announcer Will Rasmussen. “You won’t see a better one at a rodeo other than the national finals.”
Taylor Broussard, of Estherwood, La., topped the list with a 85.5-point ride on Mustard.
“That’s the best ride I’ve made all summer,” he said. “I was injured after the national finals last year, so I had surgery. I’ve just been rodeoing (again) since July, and every horse is a little bit better. That ride felt the best since I’ve come back.”
Broussard edged out 18-year-old Rocker Steiner, of Weatherford, Texas, who scored 84.5 points on Toy Soldier.
That was a little less than the world-record 95 points Steiner scored two months ago in Montana, but it still brought a huge roar from the standing-room only crowd.
Steiner is currently the fifth-ranked bareback bronc rider in the PRCA standings. He also leads the Rookie of the Year race in bareback riding.
Fellow rookie Damian Brennan, of Injune, Australia, who leads the Rookie of the Year race in saddle bronc riding, started off the action in Saturday’s Jackson Sundown Saddle Bronc competition. He scored 79 points on a horse called The Turtle.
Kolby Wanchuk, of Sherwood Park, Alberta, followed that with an 82.5-point ride on Outlaw Tunes. Former world champion and nine-time National Finals contestant Wade Sundell, of Boxholm, Iowa, then turned in an 84-point ride on Broken Bulb.
The top saddle bronc ride of the night, though, came from Mitch Pollock, of Winnemucca, Nev., who scored 84.5 points on Robin Hood.
“It feels outstanding,” he said of his winning ride. “Sometimes at this point (in the season) it doesn’t go your way, so when you get on a hot streak, it sure does feel good.”
Pollock has been competing at the Roundup for four or five years now.
“I’ve had some good horses, but tonight was the best I’ve done here,” he said. “We spend a lot of time driving up and down the road, so it’s nice and reassuring to know you have a chance to win.”
Rasmussen noted that Pollock and Robin Hood have both been to the National Finals Rodeo.
“It’s NFR against NFR,” he said. “That was a terrific (ride).”
Hometown competitors didn’t have a good night Saturday. Makenzie Fuller, of Clarkston, had a no-score in the breakaway roping competition. Dillon Holyfield, of Lewiston, also had a no-score in team roping.
The bull-riders had similar results. None of the four competitors Saturday were able to stay on for the required eight seconds.
Attendance for Patriot Night, the final performance of the 88th Lewiston Roundup, was 6,774.
88th Lewiston Roundup Day Four results
Bareback Riding
1 — Taylor Broussard, of Estherwood, La., 85.5
2 — Rocker Steiner, of Weatherford, Texas, 84.5
3 — Caleb Bennett, of Corvallis, Mont., 84
Steer Wrestling
1 — Chance Gartner, of Touchet, Wash., 3.9 seconds
Tie Down Roping
1 — Luke Potter, of Maple City, Kan., 7.9 seconds
2 — Jake Pratt, of Ellensburg, Wash., 8.1 seconds
Jackson Sundown Saddle Bronc Riding
1 — Mitch Pollock, of Winnemucca, Nev., 84.5
2 — Wade Sundell, of Boxholm, Iowa, 84
3 — Kolby Wanchuk, of Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82.5
Team Roping
1 — Quinn Kesler, of Holden, Utah, and Caleb Hendrix, of Fallon, Nev., 4.7 seconds
WPRA Barrel Racing
1 — Cierra Erickson, of Helena, Mont., 17.39 seconds
WPRA Ladies Breakaway Roping
1 — Sarah Verheist, of Pryor, Mont., 2.5 seconds
2 — Megan Burbidge, of Tremonton, Utah, 2.6 seconds
3 (tie) — Celie Salmond, of Choteau, Mont., and Jacey Fortier, of Billings, Mont., 2.8 seconds
Results for the week
Bareback Riding
1 — Clayton Biglow, of Clements, Calif., 86.5, $3,051
2 — Keenan Hayes, of Hayden, Colo., 86, $2,339
3 — Taylor Broussard, of Estherwood, La., 85.5, $1,729
Steer Wrestling
1 (tie) — Cameron Morman, of Glen Ullin, N.D., and Payden McIntyre, of Douglas, Wyo., 3.5 seconds, $2,870 each
3 (tie) — Blare Romsa, of Laramie, Wyo., and Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 3.8 seconds, $2,232 each
Tie Down Roping
1 — Shad Mayfield, of Clovis, N.M., 7.0 seconds, $4,043
2 — Haven Meged, of Miles City, Mont., 7.8 seconds, $3,618
3 — Luke Potter, of Maple City, Kan., 7.9 seconds, $3,192
Jackson Sundown Saddle Bronc Riding
1 — Josh Davison, of Miles City, Mont., 85.5, $3,609
2 — Mitch Pollock, of Winnemucca, Nev., 84.5, $2,767
3 (three tied with 84 points) — Dawson Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta; Stu Wright, of Milford, Utah; Wade Sundell, of Boxholm, Iowa. $1,404 each
Team Roping
1 — Coy Rahlmann. of Ellsinore, Mo., and Joseph Harrison, of Marietta, Okla., 4.2 seconds, $4,057 each
2 — Tanner Tomlinson, of Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, of Lipan, Texas, 4.5 seconds, $3,630 each
3 — Quinn Kesler, of Holden, Utah, and Caleb Hendrix, of Fallon, Nev., 4.7 seconds, $3,203 each
WPRA Barrel Racing
1 — Tarryn Lee, of St. David, Ariz., 17.16 seconds, $2,923
2 — Chelsie Stodghill, of Prineville, Ore., 17.21, $2,485
3 — Taycie Matthews, of Wynne, Ark., 17.23, $2,046
WPRA Ladies Breakaway Roping
1 — TiAda Gray of Portales, N.M., 2.1 seconds, $1,773
2 (three tied at 2.4 seconds) — Tiffany Schieck, of Floresville, Texas; Shelby Boisjoli, of Calgary, Alberta; Erin Johnson, of Fowler, Colo. $1,310 each
Bull Riding
1 — Stetson Wright, of Beaver, Utah, 87.5, $3,875
2 — Jared Parsonage, of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 84, $3,095
3 — Hayes Weight, of Goshen, Utah, 73, $2,425