All in a row

Caitlin Beesley/TribuneAmy Hordemann gets her dachshunds all in a row as they walk along the Community Park trail in Lewiston. The dogs, from left, are Oscar, a dachshund and miniature pinscher mix; Cocoa, a chocolate standard; and Bravo, a miniature dappled. The pups suit up in their own dog jackets when it’s cold because their coats are so fine, Hordemann said.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

