A dog shakes water off itself while catching a ride on a paddleboard with its owner as they move across the Snake River in Clarkston on Wednesday. Lewiston saw an official high of 103, which was the 14th triple-digit day of the summer. The expected high in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today is 99, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
