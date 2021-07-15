210714 af CLO.sf Paddleboarding dog.jpg

A dog shakes the water off as it rides on a paddle board with its owner across the Snake River on Wednesday.

 August Frank

A dog shakes water off itself while catching a ride on a paddleboard with its owner as they move across the Snake River in Clarkston on Wednesday. Lewiston saw an official high of 103, which was the 14th triple-digit day of the summer. The expected high in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today is 99, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

