All aboard for Hogwarts

Matt Foss shows his son, David Foss, 4, the photo he took of him in front of Platform 9¾ during a Harry Potter party Wednesday at the Moscow Public Library. The party was held as the conclusion to the library’s summer reading program for children.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Matt Foss shows his son, David Foss, the photo he took of him in front of Platform 9 3/4 during a Harry Potter party Wednesday at the Moscow Public Library. The party was held as the conclusion to the library’s summer reading program for children.

Tags

Recommended for you