COLFAX — An Albion woman is facing new charges of animal cruelty after Whitman County deputies reportedly discovered several sick and malnourished animals in her possession.
Deputies, volunteers from the Whitman County Humane Society and Pullman animal control officers secured 13 animals during an investigation, Sheriff Brett Myers said Saturday in a news release.
The woman, whose name was not released, resides on the 200 block of H Street. She allegedly violated a court order prohibiting her from owning pets based on a prior animal cruelty conviction, Myers said.
A search warrant was issued by Whitman County District Court Judge John Hart, authorizing deputies to secure all domestic animals from the home in an effort to provide them with medical attention, according to the news release.