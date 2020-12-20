SPOKANE — An inmate at the Airway Heights Corrections Center died Friday of complications from COVID-19, the state agency running the center said.
The inmate’s name and age weren’t released, but he was convicted for a crime committed in Spokane County, the Department of Corrections said. He died at a local health care facility and is the fifth inmate in a state corrections facility to die from complications of the virus.
One state corrections officer has also died from COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the department said 792 inmates, or more than 40 percent of the inmates at the Airway Heights facility, had tested positive.