Airway frequency changing hands

Boise State Public Radio is taking over the airway frequency from Lewis-Clark State College’s former KLCZ station.
The transition occurred in October, according to an article from Boise State Public Radio. KLCZ switched to a webcast format at the beginning of 2022. The college listed that 88.9 FM was available to the State Board of Education to offer it to other institutions and Boise State responded, according to Tate Smith, LCSC’s director of first year experience.
The State Board of Education is the license holder for the frequency while Boise State Public Radio will be the stewards of it, Smith explained. Boise State will send the signal from Boise to LCSC and it will be broadcast over the campus’s transmitter, which means people locally will be able to listen to the Boise station on the radio.
“It will serve the public and provide something on the air rather than keeping it off air,” Smith said.
The content provided by Boise State Public Radio will cover state issues. It also opens the door for potential collaboration between LCSC and Boise State.
The move will also make it so that Boise State Public Radio will handle all the FCC requirements and equipment so KLCZ can focus on providing content online.
According to the Boise State Public Radio article, KLCZ can currently still be listened to online at KLCZ.com, but will soon be transitioning to LCWarriorRadio.com for online broadcasts.
Smith said that more college-age people are listening to music online so the move to streaming made sense. It was also cost-effective and will require less maintenance, personnel, equipment and royalty fees. The move also makes it easier to do podcasts, which are increasing in popularity among students.
“We’re excited to launch into that realm a little more,” Smith said about streaming podcasts. Already some music and English professors have done podcasts on the website, including one on Shakespeare.
Smith said that the adviser of KLCZ, Ian Tippets, has been expanding diversity in programming, not only with the music they stream, but also with podcasts and promoting campus events.
“We’re excited about still being able to provide different college radio programing through the web stream,” Smith said. “Podcasting is gaining popularity all the time.”
The other benefit with web streaming means that people who don’t live in Lewiston can listen to their broadcast, while the 88.9 FM broadcast is limited to the LCSC campus area. That’s especially true for families of international students.
“For international students, their parents can tune in from other countries,” Smith said. “They are far away from home, but still close to home by way of web streaming.”
Smith has been involved with KLCZ since 2000, when he was a student. That’s when his interest in creating a student radio station began and the station was created in 2006 after taking over the frequency from the Lewiston High School.