The outgoing interim manager of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport received a standing ovation and a plaque Wednesday evening as he handed off his duties to his replacement.
The transition happened at a meeting of the airport authority board that was the last for Clarence W. “Bill” McKown Jr. and the first for Michael Isaacs, who was hired as airport manager last month. Isaacs was most recently the manager of the airport in Pierre, S.D.
“It’s a monumental event tonight to see this changing of the guard,” said board member Jim Bennett.
Isaacs and board members promised to build on the foundation McKown laid this year at the airport.
During that time, he worked to bring order back to an airport that had lost one of its two commercial passenger airlines and been through five managers or interim managers after the 2014 retirement of Robin Turner, who was airport manager for 30 years.
McKown fixed dozens of deficiencies identified by the Federal Aviation Administration and reissued all of the badges that allow people access to secure areas of the airport. A review found about 200 of the 500 credentials couldn’t be located.
He also introduced paid parking at the beginning of January, which he reported Wednesday brought in $24,000 in its first two months, just $6,000 less than the $30,000 the airport spent to implement it.
“You had a lot on your plate and, boy, you stayed with it,” said Vice Chairman Mandy Miles.
McKown predicted that Lewiston would this year get back the Seattle flights it lost in August 2018 when Alaska Airlines’ subsidiary, Horizon Air, withdrew its services. He also said the airport could perhaps gain an additional destination. Right now, SkyWest is the only airline serving Lewiston, and it only offers flights to Salt Lake City.
At the same time, McKown expects to see more businesses locating at the airport.
One of them is I-Wash Aircraft Detailing, which is seeking a lease for building on airport grounds near the control tower.
Cory Krolfifer, who is starting the company, said his business has great potential to thrive in Lewiston because of the large number of people who own private planes.
He moved from Sweet Home, Ore., where he was a FedEx employee to Lewiston partly because he wanted to open I-Wash Aircraft Detailing.
He plans to offer high-quality services at prices that are significantly less than what is generally charged.
“We want to change the industry,” Krolfifer said.
Redline Aviation, a company being started by local entrepreneurs, has plans to build a 12,000-square-foot hangar that would house planes used in firefighting, said Board Chairman Gary Peters.
Two more entities are in the earlier stages of negotiating leases with the airport.
In other business, the board shifted its regular meeting time to the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The change will accommodate the schedule of Lewiston Mayor Michael Collins, who has replaced Ged Randall as the city of Lewiston’s liaison to the airport authority board.
Randall lost his bid to continue on the Lewiston City Council in November.
