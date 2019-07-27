Airport, former manager Turner settle suit

A 2nd District judge dismissed Robin Turner’s lawsuit against the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board, Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston Thursday after the former airport employee reached an out-of-court settlement with the defendants.
The terms of the settlement, including any financial component, weren’t immediately available Friday. Idaho law doesn’t allow the disclosure of most of the terms of out-of-court settlements involving government agencies, but does generally allow for the amount of any financial award to be released.
The Lewiston Tribune submitted a public records request Friday for the amount of the settlement to the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, which handled the lawsuit on behalf of the defendants. Such requests can take several days to fulfill. Turner sought more than $75,000 in damages in his claim.
Turner and the defendants agreed to mediation earlier this month. He and his attorney, Christopher Caldwell, met with the defendants’ attorney, Peter Erbland, of Coeur d’Alene, and a representative from the risk management program, which provides insurance to the county, on July 9.
The mediation was overseen by retired 2nd District Judge Carl B. Kerrick. Erbland declined to discuss the mediation, other than to say it took place at the county courthouse and lasted less than one day.
According to the complaints laid out in the lawsuit Turner filed in May, he sued over his firing last November as part-time assistant manager of the airport. He alleged the move violated the Idaho Protection of Public Employees Act and claimed he suffered emotional distress such as sleeplessness, depression and anxiety as a result.
Reached by phone Friday, Turner said he was ready to move on from the legal action but declined further comment. In the suit, he claimed he alerted a former airport board member about his concerns over leases with Gary Peters and Peters’ company, Aviation Dreams. Peters is now a member of the airport authority board and has canceled those leases.
Turner’s concern was over the amount the airport was charging Peters for the leases, which was a “waste of public funds,” because they called for him to pay less than fair market value for the land, according to his complaint. Peters had plans to build a large vintage aircraft museum and multiple hangars, but he put those plans on hold while he is a member of the airport board.
The lawsuit also addressed an alleged sexual encounter on the airport terminal’s second floor that resulted in a misdemeanor charge of obscene live conduct against Turner that was dropped just before it went to trial because probable cause couldn’t be established. A private reprimand was placed in Turner’s employment file in relation to the incident.
Turner served as the airport manager for 30 years before his retirement in 2014. He returned as interim manager after the airport board had trouble replacing him, then as assistant manager to former Manager Stephanie Morgan, before the board fired her last fall.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.