United Airlines direct Lewiston-Denver flights have been about 50 percent full on average in their first three weeks.
That update came from Michael Isaacs, the director of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, who spoke to the authority board that oversees the transportation hub at its Tuesday meeting.
Initial indications are that the new service has not affected volume on Delta flights to the airport’s only other non stop destination, Salt Lake City, Isaacs said.
Passenger volume on that route increased from 62 percent in September to 77 percent in October, he said.
“All in all, it’s very successful,” Isaacs said.
Board Chairman Gary Peters agreed, describing the numbers as “really incredible,” in a text after the meeting.
“(The airport) could not be happier for United and all of our customers,” he said. “We are going to continue a very aggressive marketing approach to ensure that the service performs at an extremely high level.”
The strong initial performance of United followed an increase in commercial passenger volume at the Lewiston airport in the first nine months of the year before the Denver flights started, Isaacs said.
A total of 40,389 passengers boarded planes at the Lewiston airport between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 in 2019.
The number dipped to 15,630 in 2020 when air travel plummeted dramatically at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and then rose to 20,738 this year, he said.
The board has been following those statistics closely as they work to bring more vitality to the Lewiston airport.
The airport was down to only Salt Lake City flights after Alaska Airlines withdrew its Horizon Air Seattle and Boise routes three years ago over low passenger counts.
A more than year-long effort to provide travelers more options yielded results in June with the announcement of the Denver service.
The first Denver flight on Oct. 5 was marked with a gathering of community leaders at the airport who were joined by the plane’s pilot and crew.
