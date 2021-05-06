Airplane grounded

Pete Caster/TribuneFirefighters and airport personnel look at a Cessna 172 that rolled off of a runway at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and through a fence Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. The pilot, Justin Gibbins, was the only person on board and reported no injuries, according to Michael Isaacs, airport director. Gibbins reported the nose wheel made a rattling sound just before the aircraft turned hard right and went down an embankment into the fence, sustaining substantial damage to the wing, prop and nose wheel, according to Isaacs. The airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Services, Lewiston Fire Department and LWS Airport Operations responded to the crash. Taxiway C was reopened within two hours. The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation, Isaacs said.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Firefighters and airport personnel look at a Cessna 172 that rolled off of a runway at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and through a fence Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. The pilot, Justin Gibbins, was the only person on board and reported no injuries, according to Michael Isaacs, airport director. Gibbins reported the nose wheel made a rattling sound just before the aircraft turned hard right and went down an embankment into the fence, sustaining substantial damage to the wing, prop and nose wheel, according to Isaacs. The airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Services, Lewiston Fire Department and LWS Airport Operations responded to the crash. Taxiway C was reopened within two hours. The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation, Isaacs said.

Tags