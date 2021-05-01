Airborne biker

Dale Simmons gets some air as he turns his body parallel to the ground while riding his bike around Mtn Dew Skate Park on Thursday in Lewiston. Simmons and his brother, Emmett, (not pictured), have been riding their whole lives. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 72 with a slight chance of rain, according to the weather outlook on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

