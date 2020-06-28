Air show lineup includes five World War II-era planes

The North American P-51 Mustang is one of five World War II-era planes that will be flying Saturday for the Fourth of July.
Also flying that day are:
The North American B-25 Mitchell bomber
It led the United States’ retaliation for Pearl Harbor, the Tokyo Raid in 1942, the first American air attack on the Japanese mainland. It is part of the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, Calif.
The Grumman F7F Tigercat fighter
This was the most powerful piston engine fighter ever produced. It was introduced close to the end of World War II and didn’t see much action. Jets that were even faster took its place not long after it was invented. Even so, it’s loved by many pilots because of its appearance and performance, Radials N’ Rivers Fly-In organizer Gary Peters said.
The one in Saturday’s air show is based in the Palm Springs area and Challis, Idaho. It is owned by the family of Joe Clark, who died about two months ago. Clark invented the winglets that are at the ends of every commercial passenger plane. Winglets decrease the time it takes planes to climb to cruising altitude after they take off. That reduces the amount of fuel aircraft use, saving airlines money on one of their largest expenses, Peters said.
The Tigercat will be the plane that does a missing man maneuver, pulling out of formation for a short period of time, over Coeur d’Alene around 7 p.m. The maneuver will honor retired Navy Rear Adm. Edward “Whitey” Feightner, one of the greatest Navy pilots of all time, who died in March, Peters said.
Feightner was a speaker at previous Lewiston air shows and lived in Coeur d’Alene.
After the war, Feightner was the one who taught Charles Lindbergh how to fly the Tigercat. Lindbergh is known for making the first solo transatlantic flight. At the time he met Feightner, he was a liaison for the military who helped with its purchasing decisions.
A Republic P-47 Thunderbolt fighter called the Dottie Mae — It is named after the wife of Lt. Larry Kuhl, the aircraft’s first pilot and flew more than 90 missions in World War II, including on D-Day when the Allies invaded Nazi-occupied France. The plane is a regular at the Radials N’ Rivers Fly-In. It was restored entirely in Idaho at Anderson Aeromotive in Grangeville and Vintage Airframes in Caldwell. It is owned by Jack Croul, of Southern California, who was a navigator on 33 missions in a different aircraft in World War II and is the former owner of Behr Paint.
A Curtiss P-40N Warhawk fighter — The 100 percent American-made plane was available at the start of World War II. It kept the United States in the war as a viable opponent while aircraft with more advanced technologies were developed. Fewer than 30 that can still fly exist. This one is owned by Hangar180.