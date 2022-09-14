Air quality: Time for all to take heed

<text>Hazy with smoke, the sun is seen from U.S. Highway 95 peeking through the sky.</text>

 August Frank/Tribune

As wildfire smoke clouds up the sky in the Inland Northwest, experts say everyone should be taking precautions for their health — even if they aren’t feeling symptoms.

Although people with asthma, COPD and other conditions that affect breathing are most afflicted by smoke, Dr. Pranabh Shrestha, a pulmonologist at Gritman Medical Center, said everyone should be taking precautions when the air quality index reaches 150 or higher.

