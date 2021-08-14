Air quality takes a tumble

Smoky weather conditions will continue into next week, but forecasted gusty winds might offer a brief reprieve from the heat and current unhealthy air quality.
Triple-digit temperatures should continue until Sunday, but a new weather system is expected to move into the area late Sunday, said Robin Fox, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. The system will drop temperature into the 90s on Monday and the 80s on Tuesday.
With the cooler temperatures, the system also will bring gusty winds, which will move the smoke over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The smoke might clear a little, but the winds might also bring new smoke into north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, Fox said.
“We need a good push of some smoke-free air to move through to scour us out (of smoky conditions),” she said.
The winds might pose a threat to those battling wildfires in the area, she said. Embers can be easily spread by wind and ignite multiple areas, causing more fires and smoke.
Recent wildfires in the area caused smoke to accumulate, leading to deteriorating air quality through multiple nearby areas, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the Palouse and Spokane.
Fox said high concentrations of smoke can prevent an area from reaching its maximum temperature, making it difficult for meteorologists like her to accurately predict the weather.
The smoke limits visibility for drivers and poses a health threat to people with respiratory issues, she said. “Unhealthy” air quality ranges from 150-200 on the Air Quality Index. Lewiston has been measuring around 170, and Clarkston is around 180.
“That is fairly consistent across the region,” Fox said. “(It) is all (in) the unhealthy category.”
AirNow, accessed at airnow.gov, is a website available to people to check the air quality in any area.
Temperatures are expected to rise again by Thursday and Friday, which have forecasted highs in the 90s, Fox said.
“It’s hot and dry and hazy,” she said.
Lewiston saw a two-day streak of triple-digit days Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures of 103 and 101 degrees. That brief streak broke Friday, which had a high of 99.
There have been 22 triple-digit days so far this year, with six in June, 12 in July and four so far in August. The valley’s record for most triple-digit days in one year is 27 days.
