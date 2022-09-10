SPOKANE — A blanket of smoke hovered over the Spokane area, reducing air quality in Airway Heights to the “unhealthy” range on Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the 50s.

Air quality in Airway Heights reached the unhealthy range just after 4 a.m. and reached 161 at 5 a.m., as measured by an air quality monitor in the city, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. Air quality is considered unhealthy for all people when it reaches 150.

