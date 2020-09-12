The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality expanded an air quality caution Friday to include all of north central Idaho.
The caution calls for smoke from wildfires to cause air quality, which was in the “moderate” category much of Friday, to possibly degrade to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. The department issued the caution for Nez Perce and Lewis counties Thursday and on Friday extended it to also include Clearwater, Latah and Idaho counties. The caution and an air quality advisory for the Nez Perce Reservation are set to be in place until 10 a.m. Monday morning.
A shift in wind direction is expected to bring increasing concentrations of smoke from wildfires in Washington, Oregon and California farther inland through the weekend.
Firefighters working to suppress the Mile Marker 49 Fire burning on the west side of U.S. Highway 12 and the Clearwater River east of Orofino started a burnout operation Friday afternoon. They are using fire to widen a contingency line in front of the east/southeast flank of the fire. The line runs down a ridge that descends from farm fields above the river, ties in with the Old Greer Grade and eventually reaches the highway.
“So far it’s been going extremely well,” said fire information officer Jennifer Costich. “We are crossing our fingers that the rest of the operation goes well.”
The fire is now 30 percent contained.
The nearby Clover Fire west of Orofino is 45 percent contained. Road closures and evacuations have been lifted by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, which is asking nonresidents to avoid the area.
A short section of U.S. Highway 12 where fire is active has been reduced to one lane of traffic. A pilot car is guiding motorists through the area. Costich said it is possible the highway could close if the fire becomes more active or the burnout operation causes debris to roll onto the highway.
