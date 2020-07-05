Cowboy mounted shooting may look like an individual sport, where shooters compete against each other for the best time.
But it is indeed a team sport — horse and rider working together against the clock.
“She takes care of me and I take care of her,” said Tana Stewart, a recent high school graduate from Pendleton, Ore., of her horse, Mini. “You spend a lot of time practicing and just really trust your horse.”
Mounted shooters ride patterned obstacle courses and shoot single-action revolvers at balloons. It’s a timed event, similar to barrel racing, only with guns. Miss one of the 10 balloons on the course and it costs you an extra five seconds. The faster you ride, the more difficult it is to be accurate.
An experienced horse sets the rider up for the best shot possible, Stewart explained.
“It’s all about finding that right line because then you give yourself more time on all your shots,” she said. “If you are going through there and you are just running straight at (the balloons), it’s harder than if you arc a little bit.”
The Highlonesome 45s played host to a Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association event at the 49er’s Saddle Club Arena at Lewiston on Saturday, where dozens of horse-and-rider teams competed. They sometimes shoot shotguns or lever-action rifles, but mostly use single-action, .45-caliber revolvers. Single-action means the hammer must be pulled back prior to each shot.
“Squeeze the trigger, pull the hammer, squeeze the trigger, pull the hammer,” said Bob McHargue, president of the club.
The revolvers are loaded with crimped black powder casings.
“It’s just black powder. It will go about 20 feet and then dissipate and it’s gone,” he said.
Riders carry two guns through the course and shoot five balloons with the first. They then round a barrel during which time they holster the first gun, draw the second and then fire at a next set of five balloons on the way back.
“You’ve got to get the trust of your horse. If your horse doesn’t trust you when you are out there, he’s going to do what he wants to do and not what you want him to do,” said Mike Lee, of Eagle Point, Ore. “It’s not so much that you are on an animal, you are running with your teammate. You have to build trust and you have to be able to work together.”
He and his wife, Laura Lee, travel across the Pacific Northwest to compete in events.
“We have friends all over the country because of this,” she said. “We come up here and we get to hang out with all of our friends and it’s just a super family sport. We have big gatherings at night at the trailers and tell stories and have a good time.”
Like Lee, Darin Nagle, who grew up at Potlatch and now lives north of Coeur d’Alene, followed his wife into the sport.
“I just fell in love with it. It’s just something you get hooked on,” he said. “This is our hobby. Just like some people have boats and everything else, this is our play toy and it’s a lot of fun.”
Crystal Hudson of Lewiston said the sport combines two of her favorite activities.
“I love to shoot and I love to ride, so it was a no-brainer for me. I was like ‘I have to try this.’ Once I did, I was addicted.”
She said about 70 percent of the sport is riding and the rest is shooting. But learning to shoot a single-action revolver quickly is also key.
“If you can ride and are comfortable with a gun, the bottleneck is pulling back the hammer,” she said. “A lot of people aren’t used to those, so pulling back quickly enough to get to your next balloon, that is the big learning curve.”
John Bunch of Mead, Wash., said the sport is welcoming to newcomers. Many clubs have clinics that help introduce newbies to it.
“We are always looking to recruit.”
Those interested in watching the sport can do so today from 9 a.m. to noon at the 49ers Saddle Club Arena.
