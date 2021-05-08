Kids train their sights on a bottle sitting on a bench as they try to shoot it down during the Cornerstone Christian School Adventure Day for the kindergarten through third-grade classes Friday morning at Sunset Park in Lewiston. This year, the annual event has added meaning as a celebration of being able to be together again, said teacher and administrator Lynn Ridinger. For the day, one group from the school goes to Camp Lutherhaven, a Christian camp near Coeur d’Alene; another group travels to Boise; one group goes on a jet boat ride; and a fourth group has Adventure Day at the park.
