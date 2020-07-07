An Ahsahka woman is the second of three co-defendants to be charged in an April robbery in Pioneer Park.
Carmelita C. Nahsonhoya, 30, turned herself in to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court for the alleged robbery that took place April 8 in Lewiston’s Pioneer Park.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $20,000 bond in the case.
Lewiston police say Nahsonhoya, Shamika Jackson, 37, of Culdesac, and Harvey Walker, of the Yakima, Wash., area, robbed Melissa J. Roby and Tyler J. Murphy at about 10:30 p.m. April 8 in the bathroom at Pioneer Park, court records said. A warrant for Walker’s arrest in the robbery has yet to be served, Ramalingam said in court Monday when assigning Rick Cuddihy as Nahsonhoya’s public defender in the case.
Police say Roby and Murphy tried to escape the robbery attempt by barricading themselves in the park’s public restroom. Nahsonhoya allegedly tried to enter the restroom but was unable to. Later, Jackson kicked the door in and she and Walker confronted Roby and Murphy, court records said.
Walker took keys from Murphy and gave them to Nahsonhoya, who acted as a lookout for Jackson and Walker during the robbery, court records said. A smartphone and jacket were also taken from Murphy and Roby had a cellphone taken from her.
The maximum penalty for robbery is life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for July 15 in the case.
Co-defendant Jackson has a jury trial set for Oct. 19. Walker remains at-large.