A workshop on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Value-Added producer grant program will be held from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Idaho Department of Labor office at 1158 Idaho St., Lewiston.
The program is hosted by the Clearwater Economic Development Association Inc.
This program helps agriculture commodity growers create value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this matching grant program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income. Funding can support feasibility studies to help producers evaluate opportunities for value-added products and working capital to expand existing production or enter new markets.
The workshop will include a presentation on applying for funding.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Dodd Snodgrass of CEDA at (208) 746-0015 or dsnodgrass@clearwater-eda.org.