MOSCOW — The Latah County Extension office is offering three workshops to aid veterans in gardening, farming or having their own small farm-related enterprises.
The Harvest Heroes Program workshops, online classes and social events will give military veterans a chance to network with other like-minded veterans, ask questions of experts and have hands-on field sessions to develop skills with a mentor.
All workshops are scheduled for two hours and begin at 6 p.m. in the Grange Building at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center at 1021 Harold St., Moscow. A fee of $10 per class will be collected for supplies.
Classes include:
Jan. 13: Farm planning to assess resources and create steps to move forward. Registration is required at hh-farmplanning.eventbrite.com;
Feb. 17: Vegetable production, an introductory workshop on basic vegetable gardening. Register at hh-vegetableproduction.eventbrite.com.
March 24: Livestock production, an introduction to small livestock, selection, facilities, processing and more. Register at hh-livestockproduction.eventbrite.com.
Anyone wishing more information may email hhfarmvets@latah.id.us or call 208-883-2267.