Lewis-Clark State College and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center renewed an annual agreement that helps benefit the college’s nursing and health sciences division.
As part of the agreement, which has been in place for more thsn 20 years, St. Joe’s will contribute $44,000 this year to pay for the salary of a nursing instructor at the college, stated a news release.
The faculty position, which is in addition to those already established at the college, will allow the program to serve additional students.
“Our longstanding relationship with St. Joe’s is a testament to the importance of town and gown community connection,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in the release. “We are incredibly grateful for the position support and the expanded healthcare education opportunities it enables.”
Krista Harwick, the chairwoman of the college’s nursing and health sciences division, said the hospital will continue to provide clinical opportunities for students and guest lectures from hospital staff through the agreement.
The agreement will run through July 31.