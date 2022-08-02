A Lewiston man had a charge of aggravated battery dismissed after the alleged victim didn’t identify the defendant in court.

The trial for Drew L. Magallon began at 9 a.m. Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and was expected to last three days. According to the court minutes, after the alleged victim, Jerry McCormack, testified in court, 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill dismissed the jury. When the jury reentered the courtroom, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith moved to dismiss the charges against Magallon. Gaskill granted the motion and dismissed the jury.

