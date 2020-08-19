Two popular gathering areas on the lower Snake River in Washington will be closed starting Friday and lasting until Sept. 8 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Army Corps of Engineers will close Granite Point west of Clarkston and Illia Dunes downstream of Little Goose Dam as a proactive measure as students begin to return to area universities and colleges.
College-age people have gathered in huge numbers at both locations in recent years. According to a news release from the corps, more than 700 people gathered at Illia Dunes in 2019, 500 in 2018 and as many as 3,000 in 2014. The popular beach area is often referred to as “The Dunes” instead of its proper name. The agency has also documented gatherings in the hundreds at Granite Point near Wawawai.
Crowds of that size make it impossible for people to maintain recommended social distancing, according to the news release.