SEATTLE — Washington’s campaign finance watchdog Thursday rejected a settlement that its staff had negotiated with Facebook over charges the social media giant has repeatedly violated state campaign finance law.
The Seattle Times reported that instead of accepting the settlement — a proposed $75,000 fine and no admission of guilt — the Washington Public Disclosure Commission referred the matter to Attorney General Bob Ferguson for further investigation.
It’s the second time in a little more than a year that Ferguson’s office will look into Facebook for allegedly violating Washington’s laws on political advertising transparency. In December 2018, after Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Facebook for the same type of violations, Facebook agreed to a $200,000 fine.
Facebook and fellow tech behemoth Google both pledged to stop accepting local political ads in Washington after they were accused of running afoul of state law.
But both companies have continued to sell political ads in Washington.