Clearwater-Nez Perce National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert recently gave initial approval to a large timber and restoration project on Hungry Ridge, about 17 miles southeast of Grangeville.
The project, within a 30,000-acre area south of the South Fork of the Clearwater River, is designed to restore natural disturbance patterns, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and protect nearby private property from future wildfires. It includes logging on about 7,000 acres that is projected to produce 173 million board feet of timber.
“Timber outputs from the proposed action will be used to offset treatment costs, support the economic structure of local communities and provide for regional and national needs,” Probert wrote in a letter announcing her approval of the project.
People who have previously commented on the project throughout its development have 45 days to issue objections. The agency will have another 45 days to attempt to resolve any objections, after which the project could receive final approval.
According to a draft record of decision released by the agency, the area was once heavily influenced by wildfires. Those fires have been prevented for several decades, resulting in increases in trees dying from insects and disease, and leading to a heavy buildup of fuel. At the same time, the forests there have grown thicker with fire-prone species such as grand fir and Douglas fir growing beneath mature ponderosa pine, western larch and lodgepole pine trees.
The agency has proposed a number of timber sales, some of which would be clearcuts, while others would have a lighter touch. Prescribed fire will also be used to restore the area, and a number of actions will be taken to improve water quality and aquatic habitat, including replacing undersized culverts with larger ones that make it possible for fish to move upstream.
The plans included an amendment to the Nez Perce National Forest Plan which would allow some logging in old-growth stands. Jennie Fischer, natural resource planner for the forest, said logging in old-growth stands would target younger trees and leave old ponderosa pine trees untouched. The work is designed to help protect the old stands, she said.
“It would be intermediate treatments only,” Fischer said of the logging planned in old-growth stands.
The work would also require construction of about 9 miles of roads and 23 miles of temporary roads. Other roads would be decommissioned.
The plan has been in development since 2014. Agency officials produced an environmental impact statement outlining the work and the possible environmental consequences.
“We are really excited about getting it to this point,” Fischer said.
More information about the project is available at bit.ly/2L28xkl.
