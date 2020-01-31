GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County is partnering with the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and the Hells Canyon Recreation Collaboration to complete upgrades to the parking area at the Pittsburg Landing boat launch on the Snake River.
The county is seeking funding for the project through the state of Idaho’s Parks and Recreation grant program.
In the past few years, the asphalt surface of the parking area has been deteriorating, according to a news release from the Forest Service. The project would include patching existing cracks and holes, applying a crushed aggregate chip seal and painting parking lane stripes.
Idaho County has agreed to oversee the work, and the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has agreed to issue the necessary permits authorizing the work on national forest system lands. Any administrative or engineering costs contributed by the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest would be considered in-kind matching funds.
The Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative will aid communication between the partners and collect support for the proposal.
If successful, the grant funds from the state would become available July 1 and work is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
Those seeking more information about the proposal may contact Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman at kackerman@idahocounty.org.