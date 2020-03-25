More organizations and government agencies issued coronavirus-related announcements Tuesday. Some of them are listed below; an extended list can be found at lmtribune.com.
The Nez Perce County Assessor and Treasurer offices are closed to walk-in traffic, but are still open for business via email, fax, mail and phone, Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson said. The offices are fully staffed and are able to perform the duties of the office.
The walk-in closure comes at the time of the year when those seeking to sign up for the property tax reduction, formerly known as the circuit breaker exemption, come to the office to sign up. The staff will call everyone who signed up for the exemption last year to gather the necessary information to apply for the property tax reduction again this year.
The state of Idaho has also extended the deadline to sign up for the property tax reduction this year to June 15, rather than April 15. Any other business such as agriculture exemptions and expense statement forms can be done without physically visiting the office. The Nez Perce County website has all the forms needed for the Assessor and Treasurer offices.
Taxes that are due and auto license renewals can be placed in a drop box on the east side of the west parking lot at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The drop box is checked four times daily and the offices process what they collect from the drop box in the same day.
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert has issued an emergency order forbidding groups of 10 or more people in businesses, schools or churches within the city limits.
“The mass gathering order applies to the general public which includes educational institutions and any assembly, including churches and religious organizations,” the emergency order said.
The order also includes business closures for gyms, tattoo parlors, barber shops and salons. The order does not apply to child care/day care services and facilities. The city has also closed playgrounds and shared public facilities in parks including play structures, basketball courts, the skate park at Eggan Youth Center and restrooms in the city’s parks and downtown.
Washington state parks, wildlife areas and water access sites are closed starting today and lasting at least two weeks. The Washington State Parks Commission and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the land and recreational infrastructure each of the agencies manages to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers and other local emergency response agencies in the county are asking the public to avoid using 911 for any situation other than a health and safety emergency or to report a crime.
With the current COVID-19 outbreak, Whitcom 911, which handles regional dispatch reporting of accidents, crimes, fires and medical emergencies in the area, is struggling to prioritize and handle the calls that they are required to take and still provide the necessary services to the approximately 100,000 people the dispatcher service serves, Myers said.
Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey announced Tuesday that the county’s solid waste facility would stop accepting self-hauled municipal solid waste starting Thursday in an effort to reduce contact between staff and members of the public.
Commercial operations, such as Pullman Disposal and Waste Connections can continue because they are an established commercial account and do not require interaction with facility staff. Other businesses with established commercial accounts will also be allowed. Green wastes and household hazardous wastes, which are currently accepted free of charge, will also still be accepted because they also do not require interaction with staff. People needing to dispose of municipal solid waste should contact a commercial hauler to make arrangements.
The Orofino City Council declared a state of emergency and closed its city parks and City Hall to the public. The emergency declaration also asks all local businesses to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Idaho agencies and Gov. Brad Little recommendations when providing services to their customers.
Essential businesses such as grocery stores, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and gas stations are asked to use their best judgment in following the CDC’s recommendations. Future city meetings will be held, but the city will follow the CDC’s recommendations and teleconferencing are being planned. All essential services provided by the city such as police, fire department, water, sewer and sanitation will remain open. Individuals are encouraged to stay at home if they are not feeling well or are able to work from home.
A Pullman Public School Board meeting planned for 6 p.m. today will be streamed on the Pullman Public Schools website. Community members wishing to provide a statement for the visitors section of the meeting are asked to email their comments to board@psd267.org by 6 p.m. today.
The Pullman Police Department is suspending its in-person business services. A variety of services can be conducted by mail, email at police@pullman-wa.gov and online at www.pullman-wa.gov, Pullman police Chief Gary Jenkins said.
The Avista Foundation’s first grant cycle in 2020 topped $568,500 and included awards to nonprofit agencies on the front lines of the community’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the first quarter, grants totaling $80,000 have been given to the COVID-19 Relief Funds at the Oregon Community Foundation, the Innovia Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation. Another $40,000 in awards are being given to nonprofit organizations focused on serving members of the restaurant and hospitality industry. Organizations providing food for seniors, children and families are being granted $64,500.
Syringa Pharmacy in Grangeville is offering alternative ways to get your prescriptions. Customers are asked to call the pharmacy at (208) 494-3050 to have prescriptions delivered to a customer’s home inside the Grangeville city limits, mailed to a customer’s home or curbside delivery for Syringa patients located at the VA/PT parking lot.
The Idaho Apartment Association is promoting rent-deferment plans for the month of April by encouraging all property managers to adopt the programs that are appropriate for them, IAA Executive Director Paul Smith said.
The plans allow renters to qualify for rent deferment by demonstrating a financial status directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of quarantine requirements, loss of hours or wages as a result of health-related business closures related to the pandemic. When renters qualify, landlords and management companies may provide plans to defer a portion or potentially all of April’s rent payment to be paid at a later date.
The association is also asking landlords not to file evictions for nonpayment because of qualifying reasons during April. More information about the rent deferment programs is available on the association’s website at www.iaahq.com/covid-19.html.