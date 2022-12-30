Law enforcement and highway safety agencies across Idaho will dedicate patrols this weekend to keep Idahoans safe from drunk and impaired drivers, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Thursday.
Josephine Middleton, highway safety manager, said the goal was to “help Idahoans start the New Year safely by reminding them to make a plan to get a safe ride home.”
In 2021, 108 people in Idaho were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver. This represents 40% of all traffic fatalities that year.
While law enforcement will be on heightened watch for drivers under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, preventing crashes is a shared responsibility in the community.
“We want people to enjoy the holiday with family and friends, but we also want them around to enjoy all of 2023 as well,” Middleton said. “This is why it’s so important for everyone on the roads to do their part to put an end to impaired driving.”
Middleton offered the following tips for a safe New Year’s Eve:
Designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service to get home safely.
Take the role of being a designated driver seriously, and do not drink any alcohol.
If someone you know is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and help arrange a safe ride.
Always buckle up — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
Funding for extra patrols and overtime work focused on impaired driving enforcement is provided by a grant through the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.