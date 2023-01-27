TWIN FALLS — The family of a father and son killed in an icy crash off Salmon Falls Dam in December 2020 has brought a lawsuit against three Twin Falls entities, seeking damages for negligence and wrongful death.

Court documents show Twin Falls County, the Twin Falls Highway District and the Salmon Falls Canal Company have been named as defendants in the lawsuit. The defendants are each accused of three counts of negligence, reckless conduct and wrongful death, according to the complaint.

Tags

Recommended for you