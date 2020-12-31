Many public service agencies and government offices around the region will be closed in observance of the New Year holiday.
Closure beginning today include:
The Lewiston Tribune business office will close at 3 p.m. today and will be closed Friday.
Holiday closures for Friday include:
Lewiston City Hall, Clarkston City Hall, Asotin County Landfill, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners, Nez Perce County offices of auto licensing, assessor, auditor and treasurer, Clearwater Composting, Lewiston Transfer Station, Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area, Lewiston Transit System, Pullman Transit System, Idaho Health and Welfare, Washington DSHS and area post offices and banks.
Other holiday closures include:
Garbage pickup for today in Clarkston city limits occurred one day earlier, Wednesday, while Lewiston’s garbage pickup for today will be picked up a day later. Sanitation services by Naslund Disposal for outside of Clarkston city limits will not be affected by the New Year’s holiday.
The Lower Granite Lock and Dam near Pomeroy, the Little Goose Lock and Dam near Starbuck and the Lower Monumental Lock and Dam near Kahlotus all will be closed to public access for crossing for the holidays.