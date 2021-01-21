The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning a COVID-19-modified version of its annual agriculture appreciation event.
On March 2 at 5:30 p.m., a live Zoom celebration will be held featuring scholarship winners who will read their essays. Sponsors and agriculture producers also will be recognized, along with a ceremony in honor of those who have died during the past year.
Although the event is usually held during a banquet, this year producers will receive a $25 gift card to a chamber restaurant of their choice.
The annual recognition ceremony is funded through sponsors. Anyone seeking more information about sponsorship may visit this website: bit.ly/35ZNnOj.