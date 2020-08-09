Afternoon jog

A woman runs along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a warm and sunny afternoon in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley recently. Conditions are expected to remain hot and dry during the early part of this week.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A woman runs along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a warm and sunny afternoon in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley recently. Conditions are expected to remain hot and dry during the early part of this week.

Tags

Recommended for you