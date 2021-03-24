Aftermath of dump truck fire

A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office deputy walks over to a dump truck that had caught fire while driving south on Gun Club Road on Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston. The brakes caught fire while the truck was on its way up the hill, then it rolled backward into the ditch along the southbound lane. A Nez Perce County Fire District crew put the fire out after it burned for about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the road was closed for almost an hour.
