Aftermath of boat fire

Personnel from the Lewiston Fire Department inspect the damage to a 1975 aluminum jet boat that caught fire as it prepared to leave steelhead boat ramp in North Lewiston on Friday afternoon. All occupants got out of the boat safely and the fire department, with help from Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies, put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities at the scene noted that the problem that started the blaze was mechanical in nature. No serious injuries were reported but more than 60 gallons of fuel were lost into the Clearwater River near the boat launch and the boat dock was damaged by the fire. The boat ramps are closed until cleanup is accomplished, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.
