Flows from Dworshak Dam are expected to remain at 1,700 cubic feet per second through Feb. 8, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Since Monday, the agency has been dramatically raising and lowering flows each day. Starting at about 4 a.m., flows have climbed from about 4,800 cfs to about 12,000 cfs by 8 a.m. and then dropped back down again starting in the late afternoon. Those operations ended Friday.
Jon Roberts, a water manager for the corps, said the water was released to meet flood control targets and the Bonneville Power Administration took advantage of the action to produce power during peak demand. He said Dworshak Reservoir now has “ample space” to capture spring flows, but weather could dictate more releases later in February.