GRANGEVILLE — It’s been nearly 30 years of Italian cooking and jewelry-making courses, financial and computer classes, journaling and calligraphy classes, photography and cake decorating instruction.
Following all this, and so much more, Lewis-Clark State College’s Grangeville Outreach Center will close its doors in June, because of budgetary restraints.
At one time, LCSC outreach programs existed in about seven surrounding communities. All but the offices at Grangeville and Orofino closed during the last economic downturn; now, both Grangeville and Orofino are slated to close.
“Lewis-Clark State College greatly values its strong and long-standing relationships with Grangeville and Orofino. Due to financial challenges exacerbated by COVID-19, LC State must reduce its dedicated on-site presence; however, the college remains committed to finding innovative ways to support these communities with education opportunities,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “Obviously, there is no way to replace the hard work and personal touch that our staff members have provided throughout the years, but technology, including new online ways to deliver coursework and communicate, will allow us to continue to serve in meaningful ways year-round. Students from rural towns in north Idaho have always been and will always be the core of our student body, and we look forward to continuing to serve them despite current challenges.”
The Grangeville Outreach Office opened in 1991 with coordinator Louise Stolz. The internet had yet to take hold, so Stolz arranged live core college classes to be held in the evenings at Grangeville High School. Three-credit classes met once a week for three hours and were taught sometimes by LCSC professors, and sometimes by local people who had a master’s degree in their fields: GHS teacher Les Loeber taught math, and Sister Clarissa Goeckner taught psychology.
“I became a Grangeville Outreach student in 1992 and graduated in business management in 1996,” said current Grangeville LCSC Outreach Coordinator Carla Nuxoll Wilkins. “I often think about the many people who attended those evening classes with me, especially the ones who became teachers, such as Kim Fales, Kerry McCulley, Karen Wisdom and Kelsey Edwards, and the positive impact the Grangeville Outreach had in helping to staff our schools.”
When Stolz retired in 2011, Wilkins was hired as coordinator.
“The job had changed significantly with the advent of the internet,” she said.
Her title came with a variety of tasks, including finding and supporting nontraditional students.
“It’s been particularly rewarding to help people who have had a life change like a spouse’s death, divorce, or they lost their job and needed to figure out an income quickly,” Wilkins said. “LC State offers workforce training and certificate options that can get people into decent paying jobs quickly.”
The LCSC outreach office, at 201 E. Main St. (behind Avista, across from Ace Home Center) with space provided by Avista Utilities, has been a hub for people who need tests proctored for all colleges and industry. Wilkins has been available as a proctor for undergraduate and graduate testing, and has also proctored tests for industry such as the CNA written test, a post office exam, and even the coroner’s test.
“Last year alone in the medical field, I proctored 21 CNA tests and five women who tested here graduated with nursing degrees,” Wilkins said.
The space has also offered a computer and study lab for both students and the general public. Wilkins has spent time assisting people with their resumes and computer skills, and businesses have used it for their trainings. In addition, area residents have used Skype there for online interviews after hours because their home connections were too slow.
Since Wilkins has been coordinator, the center has offered 300 enrichment classes for the community, she said.
“Some favorites were the tours of industries such as Advanced Welding, Gem Chain Bar, and Idaho Forest Group, for educating the community at how technical and global industries have become, and the increasing expertise needed to work in those industries,” she said. “Other fascinating tours were of the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood and how it was managed earlier versus how things are done now, and the jail tour with the accompanying stories of searching for the pep pie missing in our county.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
McCall changes advisory from ‘stay away’ to ‘be cautious’
McCALL — A new advisory issued by the city of McCall urges tourists to follow COVID-19 precautions mandated by local businesses as the state prepares to relax restrictions on nonessential travel.
Precautions could include wearing face masks, following in-store customer limitations, receiving services only via curbside or other business-specific procedures, the advisory said.
“We are asking that when travel opens according to the governor’s staged plan, to please respect the safeguards our businesses have put in place,” Mayor Bob Giles said. “Our goal is always to keep McCall residents and visitors safe.”
The advisory replaces a joint advisory issued in March by Valley County; the cities of McCall, Donnelly and Cascade; St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center; and Cascade Medical Center.
That advisory told potential visitors to the area to “stay home and stay healthy,” citing misconceptions that rural areas are safe havens from the virus and the lack of resources to combat a potential local outbreak.
Under Stage 2, gyms, salons and restaurants were allowed to reopen Saturday. However, local restaurants must have reopening plans approved by Central District Health, while hair salons and gyms are required to continue following social distancing guidelines, increased sanitation practices and other precautions.
Stage 2 continues urging minimal nonessential travel, but Stage 3, set to start May 30, would drop that restriction and defer to guidelines set by local jurisdictions.
McCall Police Chief Justin Williams, who is heading up the city’s COVID-19 team alongside City Manager Anette Spickard, told council members May 7 that the city’s new advisory is based on requests from local businesses.
“The primary goal for this is ‘know before you go,’ ” Williams said. “This is a great place to share, but it is a place that could be devastated if there were a spike in infections.”
The advisory also encourages residents and visitors to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public and making extra efforts to sanitize hands.
The city’s plan for reopening its facilities Monday include continuing to promote working from home, returning employees to the office in phases, keeping at-risk employees at home and minimizing nonessential travel, Williams said.
The McCall Golf Course and clubhouse are preparing plans to reopen later this month, Spickard told council members.
Williams noted the city’s response will not just be guided by the governor’s plan for reopening the state, but also by how the virus is playing out locally.
“We have not seen a spike in anything yet, however we are just now starting to see an influx of persons within the city and within the county,” he said.
Valley County has had two recorded cases of COVID-19, including one from a declared resident who contracted the disease elsewhere but did not return to the county.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday