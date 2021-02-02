A Kamiah woman who went missing Sunday morning was located safely Monday morning, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department reported.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Angela Berger left Kamiah on Sunday morning headed toward Dixie to meet with another person at noon. Berger was expected back in Kamiah for work around 4 p.m.
Berger did not show up for either appointment. Her cellphone was pinged and the last known location was in the area of State Highways 13 and 14 about 9:53 a.m.
The sheriff’s department and local search and rescue units conducted a ground search. She was located in good condition about 10:30 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s department reported. No further information was immediately available.