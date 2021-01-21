GRANGEVILLE — The past year was a tough one for nonprofit organizations dependent on fundraisers for their programs.
Even so, Idaho County’s Animal Rescue Foundation was able to help 271 animals in 2020 by transferring them to shelters in larger communities or finding homes with families. In addition, ARF raised enough through donations to spay or neuter 188 feral or stray cats in the area and offer 46 vouchers to people to help with the cost of the neutering surgery.
This year, ARF volunteers hope to build on that success and work toward construction of a no-kill shelter for homeless animals.
Rhonda Schacher, one of the ARF board members, said the organization is continually seeking corporate grants. In addition, it asks for individual contributions, which can be designated either for the spaying and neutering program or to be put aside for future use to build a permanent no-kill shelter in Idaho County.
“We’d like (for a shelter to be built) tomorrow, but it’s not going to happen,” she said. “We don’t have the funding.
“To get grants, (grantors) need to see we are helping animals before we can even apply. And there’s such a need there. (The animals) can’t wait for a shelter to be built.”
Schacher said a trap/neuter/vaccination/release clinic is planned for some time in February although a date has not yet been set. The organization aims to treat 200 animals this year.
To help kick-start that project, ARF is holding a Valentine’s Day raffle. Prizes include a 4-foot Vermont teddy bear, a flower shop gift certificate, a pet bed, a box of candy and other gift certificates to local businesses. Ticket prices are $2 for one ticket or three tickets for $5. They are available at Ace Hardware on Main Street in Grangeville. The drawing will be held Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. and the winner will be notified by phone.
ARF also has spaying and neutering vouchers available for people who need the assistance. The vouchers cover about half the cost from local veterinarians, Schacher said.
The organization partners with Animal Ark in Grangeville, McPaws in McCall and SpokAnimal in Spokane to find homes for homeless pets. Anyone seeking more information about donating or adopting an animal may contact ARF by mail at P.O. Box 72, Grangeville, ID 83530; by email at arf.grangeville@gmail.com or by visiting the ARF Facebook page.
