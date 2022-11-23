Advocates see ‘epidemic of traffic violence’

,

 Tacoma News Tribune

TACOMA — “It’s hard to be here,” Amber Weilert said Monday afternoon as traffic sped by on Pacific Avenue in Parkland. “Because behind me is where my son drew his last breath.”

Weilert’s 13-year-old son Michael was killed July 19 while using a crosswalk in Parkland just south of 134th Street. He had activated the crossing’s flashing yellow lights, but it wasn’t enough to stop a driver from hitting him.

