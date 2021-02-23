The public is invited to participate in a meeting of the Idaho Economic Advisory Council Thursday to review one tax reimbursement incentive and three coronavirus relief applications.
The meeting will be held virtually or by phone beginning at 1 p.m. PST. It will take place in the east conference room of the JR Williams building at 700 W. State St. in Boise.
The council advises the governor and Idaho Commerce Department on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state.
Anyone wishing more information about the meeting may contact Cody Allred at (208) 334-2470 or by email at cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov.