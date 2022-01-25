Analysis
BOISE — Idaho is not considered a particularly intelligent state — and we’re cool with it.
Those lovable little nitwit children of ours have been ranked in the bottom 25% in education. Their report cards aren’t even their fault, either. Our state finishes last in America in spending per pupil.
Good news! Idaho grown-ups aren’t getting any smarter, either, according to a fun, informal online “study.”
Website im-a-puzzle.com recently tested 5,000 adults across the country with typical SAT questions. A news release — smartly titled “SAT Slip Up: Idaho adults scored among lowest in America in national test” — leads with these bullet points:
l “Idaho adults came in 48th position nationally.”
l “They were stronger in EBRW than math.”
l “New Jersey adults scored highest in the country; Arkansans scored lowest.”
Like the rest of Idaho, I have no clue what EBRW means. Apparently, it’s an acronym for “Evidence-Based Reading and Writing.”
No wonder Idaho tanked. Evidence is not exactly our “forte” (that’s Spanish). At least when it comes to pandemics and elections.
Actually, Idahoans performed better in EBRW than math: “Surprisingly, most adults here struggled with math,” according to the release, “with 40% passing (lower than the national average of 55%), but it was in EBRW where their overall average was boosted, scoring 57% (compared to an average of 61%).”
If you hand me a map, I probably can’t even locate those New Jersey geniuses. Or those dumb-arse Arkansans.
At least Idaho didn’t come in dead last. But, hey, we can aspire to it.
Do you read often? Perhaps you saw a recent Associated Press report: “Political hostility to public education in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature is causing some businesses to doubt the wisdom of moving to or expanding in a state that ranks at or near the bottom in what it spends on K-12 students and has one of the nation’s worst graduation rates.”
Maybe it’s time for some EBRW at the Idaho Capitol.