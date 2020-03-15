Adriana Arciga named 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch

POTLATCH — Adriana Arciga was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch on Saturday and was awarded $2,500 in college scholarships during the Distinguished Young Woman program held at Potlatch High School.
Arciga won awards in four of the judged categories, which include Be Your Best Self, fitness, self-expression and interview.
First runner up Taylor Carpenter was awarded $1,900 in college scholarships, winning awards in fitness, talent and scholastic. Second runner up Klancey Beebe was awarded $1,950 in college scholarships, winning awards in spirit, fitness, self expression, talent and interview.
Lewiston also held its Distinguished Young Woman program Saturday, but results were not available by the newspaper’s press time.