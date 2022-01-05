The Kamiah School District has a new superintendent and the high school has a new principal.
According to school board clerk Tracy Lynde, Superintendent Benjamin Merrill resigned at a Dec. 6 board meeting and continued in his role with the district until Dec. 16. At a Dec. 20 meeting, Dennis Kachelmier was hired as interim superintendent on a part-time basis.
Kachelmier lives in Grangeville and grew up in Nezperce. He has worked various jobs in school districts in the area, including principal and superintendent at Nezperce, superintendent at Lapwai and teacher at Kamiah. He said he’s in his 40th year of serving as an educator.
Merrill said he resigned because he wanted to be closer to his family. His wife and children live in Meridian and he commuted on the weekends from Kamiah. He was hired as superintendent in July 2020.
“It’s a great place,” he said, referring to Kamiah. “It’s too far away from home.”
Kamiah High Principal William McFall resigned at a special board meeting Nov. 8, according to Kachelmier. At the Dec. 6 board meeting, David Harrington was hired as the new principal for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Harrington is a 1975 graduate from Kamiah High School and was principal at Clearwater Valley High School until his retirement eight year ago, according to the Clearwater Progress.
Another employee of the district was also terminated by the approval of the school board at the Nov. 8 meeting, according to Kachelmier.
