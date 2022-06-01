Adding some color

Austin Johnson/Tribune Meghan Yates, right, and her boss, Brooke James, both of Lewiston, color their clients’ hair recently at James’ salon, Knotted Fringe, in downtown Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Meghan Yates, right, and her boss, Brooke James, both of Lewiston, color their clients’ hair recently at James’ salon, Knotted Fringe, in downtown Lewiston.

Recommended for you